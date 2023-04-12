fentanyl

Fentanyl Remains ‘Biggest Threat' DEA is Handling, Agent Says

By Lili Zheng

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fentanyl continues to be a big topic at many community meetings across North Texas, including one in Farmers Branch on Wednesday.

The meeting was held at Farmers Branch City Hall, hosted by DEA Dallas. Guy Baker, an assistant special agent in charge with DEA Dallas, has been with the DEA for about 25 years. Baker said over the past few years, there has been an uptick in one particular area as far as the DEA is concerned.

“Last year, there were more Americans that died from fentanyl poisonings than any other controlled substance we’ve dealt with,” he said. “The threat is real. It’s an emerging threat.”

A big focus of the DEA lately has been targeting organizations responsible for fentanyl distribution, Baker said. It is one of the ways law enforcement has responded to the growing issue of fentanyl.

“In 2021, 4 in 10 pills had a potential deadly amount of fentanyl. That changed in 2022. It’s now 6 in 10 pills that potentially have a deadly amount of fentanyl in that counterfeit pill,” he said. "Fentanyl is the biggest threat we’re dealing with as far as the DEA is concerned right now."

Baker added, fentanyl has only added to the ongoing opioid crisis. Cities like Fort Worth are around more than $2.7 million over the 18 years to help with abatement, according to Victor Turner. Turner is the director of Fort Worth Neighborhood Services, which is helping the city determine how the money will be spent.

Funds are coming from a $50 billion settlement in lawsuits against manufacturers and distributors of opioid painkillers. The city of Fort Worth agreed to join the settlement last year, Turner said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 23 mins ago

UT Dallas Students Get Opportunity to Display Art on Omni Dallas Hotel

Dallas 3 hours ago

Dallas Lures Tom Thumb to Food Desert

“We anticipate that our first responders will be heavily involved in these dollars, along with some healthcare providers in the community,” Turner said Wednesday. “There’s a long list of activities that you can use the dollars for, so we’ll be evaluating those and what’s most effective in Fort Worth. That may change from year to year.”

At a community meeting Wednesday, Baker said the DEA will continue to inform the public about fentanyl.

“We’ve identified the threat. We know what the threat is. We see the number of people that are being poisoned by this drug,” he said.

This article tagged under:

fentanylFarmers BranchDEA
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us