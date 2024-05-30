Crews rescue man from high water in Dallas

A man was rescued from a vehicle in Dallas after it got stuck in high water Thursday afternoon.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews said they were called around 4 p.m. for a car stuck in the park.

“It was pretty bad. This area floods quite often, and when it floods, it's really bad,” Dallas Fire Battalion Chief Michael Meador said.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the scene and captured the moment when crews were able to float a raft to the stranded vehicle and reached the man.

NBC 5 spoke to the man moments after he was pulled to safety.

“I wanted to get out in the truck and walk, and they told me I couldn’t,” the man said.

However, Dallas Fire said they were not going to take any chances.

“With the water flowing like it was (and) the potential for more storms passing through, we wanted to get him out of there as quickly as we could,” Meador said. “(The current) was moving pretty quickly. And we were able to ferry a boat out there and get him on the boat, because he had some issues with getting in the water and walking in the current.”

The man said the water quickly crept inside his vehicle.

“It came up to about right here, to my waist,” the man said.

Meador said Thursday’s storms kept first responders extremely busy throughout the afternoon as roads became rivers.

“Extremely busy (with) wire calls, floods, (and) had quite a few fires today,” Meador said.

With the chance of more storms in the coming days, Dallas Fire-Rescue crews are urging drivers to not drive through roads with high water.

“Watch where you're driving. Pay attention to the gates, to the caution lights, and just stay away from (floodwaters),” Meador said. “If you don't have to go to a low area where water typically floods, don't go.”