After multiple rounds of storms and severe weather over the past several weeks, the last thing anyone wants to hear is that more storms are in the forecast. Unfortunately, that's the case.

The chance of storms will begin going up around midday for DFW. These storms could bring some gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall.

The afternoon hours will feature a chance for hit and miss storms, followed by relatively quieter weather into early evening.

Our focus will then shift to the overnight hours when another round of storms appears likely. These storms will likely be severe and will pose a threat for damaging winds and hail.

The timing for these overnight storms to impact DFW looks to be between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.

