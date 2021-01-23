FedEx Driver Dies After Truck Plunges Off I-345 Near Downtown Dallas

A FedEx driver died Saturday morning after his truck went off Interstate 345 near downtown Dallas and landed on the road below, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies and Dallas police were called at about 5:36 a.m. to North Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Live Oak Street, where the truck-tractor and trailer landed.

Officials are investigating what caused the truck to strike the interstate guardrail before falling from the elevated roadway, the sheriff's department said.

The driver, who was the only person in the truck, died at the scene. Officials have not released the driver's identity.

Part of North Cesar Chavez Boulevard was blocked off while officials investigated the accident.