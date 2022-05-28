FDA Investigating Hepatitis Outbreak in Strawberries

The Food and Drug Administration announced Saturday that fresh Kampo or HEB organic strawberries should be thrown out if purchased from March 5 to April 25, 2022.

The FDA said in a statement that the strawberries purchased during that time period could be linked to a Hepatitis outbreak. So far, 17 people have gotten sick and 12 have been hospitalized.

Currently, the affected products are past shelf life. The FDA said any frozen strawberries for later consumption should not be eaten.

The products were sold at the following locations:

