FC Dallas secures 3-2 comeback win versus the Portland Timbers

FC Dallas (6-10-5, 23 points) fought back to earn a 3-2 come-from-behind win versus the Portland Timbers (8-6-8, 30 points) on July 4 at Toyota Stadium.

THE MOOSE DELIVERS

Forward Petar Musa scored in the 49th minute of the match to level the score 1-1. Tonight’s goal is Musa’s fifth in the last four matches. Musa brings his total up to 10 goals this season and becomes the 12th player in MLS to reach 10 goals scored this season. Tsiki Ntsabeleng picked up his first assist of the season on Musa’s goal.

Musa is now the seventh player in FC Dallas history to score 10 or more goals in his first season.

ALL SMILES FOR KOS

Defender Nkosi Tafari put FC Dallas ahead in the 61st minute. Tafari has scored both of his goals this season from corner kicks, with both assists provided from Sebastian Lletget. Tafari now leads all FC Dallas defenders with two goals in the 2024 campaign, while Lletget ties for the team lead with four assists. Tafari’s goal was the sixth set-piece goal of the season.

COME FROM BEHIND VICTORY

With tonight's 3-2 victory versus Portland, FC Dallas now have a record of 1-4-1 when trailing at half-time in MLS this season. Dallas has a record of 2-8-2 when conceding the opening goal in MLS this season. This is Dallas’ first win after trailing at halftime at home in league play since March 19, 2023 versus Sporting Kansas City.

ELEVEN AND COUNTING

FC Dallas recorded its eleventh-consecutive sellout of the 2024 season. This marks the first time in club history that FC Dallas has sold out Toyota Stadium in its first eleven home games of the regular season.

A DEBUT TO REMEMBER

Midfielder Tomas Pondeca made his first FC Dallas start tonight. Pondeca made his MLS debut on June 29 against FC Cincinnati and he logged nine minutes. Pondeca joined Bernard Kamungo as the second open trialist to sign with FC Dallas on December 15, 2023.

UP NEXT: DEFEAT KANSAS CITY

FC Dallas visits Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, July 7 from Children's Mercy Park. The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT. On Wednesday, July 10, FC Dallas takes on Sporting Kansas City in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals from Children's Mercy Park. The match will kick off at 8 p.m. CT. Both matches will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas app in Spanish and English, and Talk Radio 1190 AM in English.