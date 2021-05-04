Frisco

FC Dallas Plans to Increase Stadium Capacity Mid-June

The soccer team plans to return to nearly 100% capacity on June 19

By Logan McElroy

NBC 5 Sports

Due to the MLS seating restrictions, FC Dallas continues to allow fans in the stadium at 50% capacity until the team's June 19 game against Minnesota United, when stadium capacity will be increased to 100%.

FC Dallas fans are still required to wear face masks in the stadium while not eating or drinking.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We've had a successful start to the season from a fan experience standpoint and will continue to limit fan capacity for the rest of May," FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said.  "With the state of Texas now open at 100%, we're confident in our ability to provide a safe, enjoyable experience in an open-air setting at Toyota Stadium."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Ellis County 17 mins ago

Bystanders, First Responders Credited With Saving Lives Following Tornado

Once FC Dallas is able to return to a higher capacity, they plan to host theme nights for their remaining 13 home games.

The theme nights include:

  • May 8 vs. Houston Dynamo: Healthcare Heroes Night
  • June 19 vs. Minnesota United: Fan Appreciation Night and postgame fireworks
  • June 27 vs. New England Revolution: Celebration of June's Pride month
  • July 4 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: Fourth of July Celebration and postgame fireworks
  • Aug. 18 vs. Seattle Sounders: 3 Points Wednesday
  • Sept. 11 vs. San Jose: Military Appreciation Night and celebration of Kick Childhood Cancer Month
  • Sept. 29 vs. Sporting Kansas City: 3 Points Wednesday
  • Oct. 2 vs. Minnesota United: WinStar World Casino items, postgame concert with Willie Nelson, post-concert fireworks show
  • Oct. 20 vs LAFC: 3 Points Wednesday
  • Oct. 27 vs Real Salt Lake: 3 Points Wednesday

Single game tickets are available here.

This article tagged under:

Friscofc dallasToyota StadiumMLS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us