FC Dallas Plans to Increase Stadium Capacity Mid-June

Due to the MLS seating restrictions, FC Dallas continues to allow fans in the stadium at 50% capacity until the team's June 19 game against Minnesota United, when stadium capacity will be increased to 100%.
FC Dallas fans are still required to wear face masks in the stadium while not eating or drinking.
"We've had a successful start to the season from a fan experience standpoint and will continue to limit fan capacity for the rest of May," FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said. "With the state of Texas now open at 100%, we're confident in our ability to provide a safe, enjoyable experience in an open-air setting at Toyota Stadium."
Once FC Dallas is able to return to a higher capacity, they plan to host theme nights for their remaining 13 home games.
The theme nights include:
- May 8 vs. Houston Dynamo: Healthcare Heroes Night
- June 19 vs. Minnesota United: Fan Appreciation Night and postgame fireworks
- June 27 vs. New England Revolution: Celebration of June's Pride month
- July 4 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: Fourth of July Celebration and postgame fireworks
- Aug. 18 vs. Seattle Sounders: 3 Points Wednesday
- Sept. 11 vs. San Jose: Military Appreciation Night and celebration of Kick Childhood Cancer Month
- Sept. 29 vs. Sporting Kansas City: 3 Points Wednesday
- Oct. 2 vs. Minnesota United: WinStar World Casino items, postgame concert with Willie Nelson, post-concert fireworks show
- Oct. 20 vs LAFC: 3 Points Wednesday
- Oct. 27 vs Real Salt Lake: 3 Points Wednesday
Single game tickets are available here.