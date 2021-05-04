FC Dallas Plans to Increase Stadium Capacity Mid-June

Due to the MLS seating restrictions, FC Dallas continues to allow fans in the stadium at 50% capacity until the team's June 19 game against Minnesota United, when stadium capacity will be increased to 100%.

FC Dallas fans are still required to wear face masks in the stadium while not eating or drinking.

"We've had a successful start to the season from a fan experience standpoint and will continue to limit fan capacity for the rest of May," FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said. "With the state of Texas now open at 100%, we're confident in our ability to provide a safe, enjoyable experience in an open-air setting at Toyota Stadium."

Once FC Dallas is able to return to a higher capacity, they plan to host theme nights for their remaining 13 home games.

The theme nights include:

May 8 vs. Houston Dynamo: Healthcare Heroes Night

June 19 vs. Minnesota United: Fan Appreciation Night and postgame fireworks

June 27 vs. New England Revolution: Celebration of June's Pride month

July 4 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: Fourth of July Celebration and postgame fireworks

Aug. 18 vs. Seattle Sounders: 3 Points Wednesday

Sept. 11 vs. San Jose: Military Appreciation Night and celebration of Kick Childhood Cancer Month

Sept. 29 vs. Sporting Kansas City: 3 Points Wednesday

Oct. 2 vs. Minnesota United: WinStar World Casino items, postgame concert with Willie Nelson, post-concert fireworks show

Oct. 20 vs LAFC: 3 Points Wednesday

Oct. 27 vs Real Salt Lake: 3 Points Wednesday

Single game tickets are available here.