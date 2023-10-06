FC Dallas makes it up to fan hit by flying debris during Wednesday night's storm

As Wednesday night's storms forced FC Dallas fans to take cover from wind and rain lashed Toyota Stadium, season ticket holder Colton Stephens says he was hit by flying debris.

"The rain was so hard and trash and debris were flying through the air. So everyone started running up the aisles to go take cover and I did the same thing," Stephens said. "And whenever I was going up the aisle, I heard a loud thud and I felt a sharp pain in my shoulder and I didn't know what to think. I just thought, 'Oh that really hurts.'"

Stephens shared a photo of a cut to his shoulder, he says a piece of the "O" in the Toyota Stadium sign hit him after it was ripped free by the wind.

An FC Dallas spokesperson tells NBC 5 the team's leadership team did a thorough walk-through of the property Thursday with maintenance workers and engineers to assess any damage or improvements that can be made to prevent a similar incident in the future.

Only minor damage was discovered.

The team says Stephens has been invited to training. FC Dallas also reached out to the family of an 8-year-old who received five stitches when he was hit by signage that flew off a concession facility.

Wednesday night's game against Colorado has not yet been rescheduled. FC Dallas takes on San Jose at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.