FBI asks public to help identify man who robbed Fort Worth bank with a child

The FBI's Dallas Division is looking for a suspect who robbed a bank with a child on June 6

By NBCDFW Staff

The FBI's Dallas Division is asking for the public's assistance to identify an unknown bank robber responsible for a bank robbery on June 6.

At approximately 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, the suspect robbed the First Convenience Bank branch located inside the Walmart on Anderson Boulevard in Fort Worth.

The robbery suspect had a small child seated in a shopping cart as he presented a note to the teller demanding cash. After obtaining the money, the suspect fled the location while carrying the child.

The robber is described as a white male, 35 to 45 years old, 5'7" to 5'9" with a thin build. He wore a baseball hat, black sunglasses, a multi-color "fishing shirt," khaki-colored cargo shorts and “Hey Dude” shoes.

If you have any information about this suspect or investigation, call FBI Dallas at  972-559-5000. You can also submit a tip at: tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

