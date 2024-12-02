The FBI's Dallas field office said it is searching for potential victims of an investment scheme they say went on for 12 years.

Lufkin resident Matthew "Matt" Thrash was federally charged with 10 counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering on Nov. 6 in East Texas.

According to the FBI, the charges come after Thrash was accused of creating fraudulent investment opportunities, including a fake sports management company and a fake sports memorabilia store.

The FBI said Thrash often falsely claimed to be a sports agent for the MLB Association to lure in potential investors. One scheme involved the fraudulent sale of stock in a real cannabis dispensary in Las Vegas, which Thrash falsely claimed to own.

The indictment said he provided victims with purchase agreements, floor plans, photos and a recorded tour of the dispensary's location to legitimize the transaction.

While mainly working out of Angelina County, authorities believe Thrash was targeting people in Las Vegas, Shreveport, LA; Lake Charles, LA; Tampa, FL and throughout Texas from 2012 to 2024.

P.J. O'Brien, the acting special agent in charge of the Dallas FBI, said Thrash's schemes were built around his presentation as a successful businessman with lucrative investment opportunities.

"Individuals should not be embarrassed if they invested in one of his schemes," said O’Brien. "We encourage you to come forward so that you can receive assistance and help us hold him accountable in a court of law."

Two counts involved the fraudulent collection of loans through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program and the Paycheck Protection Program, federal programs designed to help struggling small businesses financially.

The indictment said that from 2020 to 2021, Thrash applied for both programs under fake businesses and received over $60,000 in federal aid.

Police have not released the evidence that led to Thrash's identification. It's unclear whether he's still in custody or being legally represented.

If you or someone you know may be a victim, please complete and submit the form listed on the FBI's website.

The FBI is legally required to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates. Victims may be eligible for

certain services, restitution and rights under federal and/or state law.