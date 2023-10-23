Favorable conditions for much-needed rain this week

A change in the weather pattern will result in multiple rain chances this week. It's two weather features that will combine for favorable rain opportunities: a change in the jet stream and the remnants from a Pacific hurricane.

The remnants from Hurricane Norma will provide an ample stream of moisture into Texas. In addition, a favorable jet stream flow (from the southwest) will contribute to the rain chances. These rain chances will come in waves as a series of disturbances periodically move through this week. That said, there will be several dry hours each day as well.

The highest chance of rain is looking to be late Wednesday into early Thursday when a round of heavy thunderstorms is possible. While widespread severe weather isn't expected, some of these storms could contain heavy downpours and gusty winds.

The rain potential this week will likely end up around an inch or two for the DFW area. Some isolated totals could end up a little higher. And of course, some locations will get less. Meanwhile, significantly more rain is possible farther west with heavier thunderstorms possible.

The bottom line is that we desperately need this rain. A prolonged, severe drought has really set us back. A precipitation deficit of 13 inches exists for DFW (since January 1) and that obviously won't be erased overnight. Even with a couple inches of rain, it's going to take a lot more to get us out of this drought.

