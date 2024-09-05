Dallas

Fatal crash, fuel spill cause traffic delays on two Dallas roadways

A fatal crash on NB 35E and a fuel spill on US175 caused delays for Dallas drivers on Thursday morning

By NBCDFW Staff

Two separate incidents on Dallas roads are causing delays for drivers on Thursday.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, traffic deputies are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on Northbound I-35 at Regal Row.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

All traffic must exit at Regal Row, officials said. No further information about the crash is available at this time.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office also said traffic deputies are working to clear an accident that occurred at Highway 175 and Lake June Road.

Officials said a truck tractor struck the concrete wall, causing fuel to leak onto the road.

The driver of the truck was not injured during the crash, officials said. The right lanes of IH175 are closed as officials work to clean up the roadway.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

