Fatal crash causes complete shutdown on SH 183 in Irving

At approximately 4 a.m. a man was hit and killed by a car while trying to change his tire on eastbound State Highway 183 east of Loop 12, according to Irving police.

The man was attempting to change the tire of his car in a lane of traffic when another vehicle hit him. The man died on the scene and the two passengers of the car were taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to police reports.

Irving Police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that all eastbound traffic on SH 183 is being forced to exit at Texas 482 Spur, also known as Storey Lane. The shutdown will last for several hours and drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

