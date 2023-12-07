Family of young girl abandoned in Dallas hospital identified, DFPS says

The Department of Family and Protective Services says they think they've identified the family of a young girl abandoned in a Dallas hospital emergency room.

The DFPS said the child was dropped off at the emergency room at Baylor Medical Center Dallas on Monday, possibly by her mother. At the time, the child could only tell authorities her first name and no other information was confirmed. Now the DFPS said they believe they are in contact with the girl's relatives.

For now, the DFPS said the girl remains in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The first court hearing in her case is set for next Thursday, Dec. 14.

According to the Texas DFPS, the state's Baby Moses law "gives parents who are unable to care for their child a safe and legal choice to leave their infant with an employee at a designated safe place." The Baby Moses law, though, applies to babies 60 days old or younger who are unharmed and safe.

A Safe Place, for comparison, is not the same. Safe Places are places where children under the age of 18 can go to get immediate help and safety. Safe Place locations include libraries, YMCAs, fire stations, public buses, various businesses, and social service facilities.