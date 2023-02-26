Family Asks for Answers in Dallas Hit and Run

Dallas Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that left a beloved mother and grandmother dead at the scene.

Her family is pleading for information that could lead to an arrest.

Rodney and Raven Walker said their mother, Lajuanda Graves, was the glue that held the family together. Just last week, she’d spent time with them planning a birthday party for one of her grandchildren.

“She was a loving mother,” said Rodney Walker. “She put her kids first, put her grandkids first and that’s what she cared about the most.”

She never made it to the birthday party. Dallas Police said it was around 8:30 Monday night when Graves crossed the southbound lanes of North Masters near Budtime Lane in Pleasant Grove. She was hit by a driver and left in the center median where detectives say she died. The driver never stopped.

“It’s senseless. I still can’t wrap my head around it,” Walker said.

Walker said they’ve been told there is very little evidence to go on, so they’re pleading with the community to come forward with information that could help.

The heartache runs deep; especially for their children who are too young to fully understand that their grandmother is gone.

“She was the rock in our family, held everything together so it’s a big void right now,” said Walker.

Leaving the scene of a collision that results in death or serious injury is a felony. Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call Dallas Police Vehicle Crimes Unit at (214) 671-0018.