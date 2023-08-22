Fair Park will host BEST of Texas UIL Robotics Championship

As BEST of Texas and UIL 2023 Robotic Championship enters its 30th year of competition it announced Fair Park as the competition's new home.

Ninety teams from four states will compete in the robotics competition at Fair Park Coliseum and Briscoe Carpenter Building 0n Nov. 30 through Dec. 2. The event is free and anyone can attend.

Teams advancing from Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and New Mexico will face off. The first “Rookie Bowl,” supported by Dallas Sports Commission, will also take place and encourages first-time contenders to compete.

BEST of Texas Robotics Texas Workforce Commission presents grant to BEST of Texas Robotics.

The Texas Workforce Commission also presented BEST of Texas Robotics with a $659,100 grant on Tuesday. This will help over 4000 students on 90 teams to participate in the BEST of Texas Robotics program, 20 of which support embracing students with disabilities on their teams.

BEST of Texas and UIL Robotics Championship teaches middle and high school students real-life problem-solving through STEM education.