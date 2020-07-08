Ezekiel Elliott, Centre TX Help Raise $85,000 for North Texas Food Bank

Ezekiel Elliott and Centre TX have helped the North Texas Food Bank to raise $85,000.

According to an Instagram post by CentreTX, the project with Elliott allowed the apparel and footwear retailer to "give back to the city that's given [them] so much."

Centre thanked those who supported the project and helped them to feed those in need in the North Texas community.

Centre also thanked the North Texas Food Bank for helping to provide for the community during this time of certainty.

To learn more about the efforts of the North Texas Food Bank or get assistance, visit NTFB.org.