Expanded food pantry to serve Tarleton Fort Worth campus

A businessman who grew up in a food-insecure family helps launch a new effort

By Deborah Ferguson

A man who knows what it's like to be food insecure is now using his Dallas business to help college students facing that same challenge.

Mitchell Ward grew up in a family in East Texas that struggled to put food on the table. He now owns MW Logistics, a privately held, non-asset third-party logistics provider specializing in customized logistics and transportation solutions.

That childhood experience with food insecurity inspired Ward and his MW Cares Foundation to back The Purple Pantry on the campus of Tarleton University in Fort Worth.

Everything in the self-service pantry is free for students. They can take as much as they need so they can focus on their education.

Tarleton opened a pantry back in August 2024 that operated out of a small storage closet. This week, Ward, his family, and Tarleton executives cut the ribbon to officially open the new expanded space.

"Being able to give back to people in need and knowing that when you lie down every night, there's somebody you've affected that day is important to the Ward family," Ward said.

