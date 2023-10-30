Everman Police to give an update on the search for missing 6-year-old boy

Everman Police are expected to share new information Monday in the ongoing investigation into the presumed death of missing 6-year-old boy Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.

A news conference has been called for 5 p.m. to announce "significant developments in the investigation concerning the search" for the missing child. Live video from the news conference will appear in the player at the top of this page.

Following a tip, Everman Police began looking into Noel's welfare in March and within days of opening that investigation learned the boy's family had suddenly left the country.

Investigators said a day before the family departed the couple used a credit card to buy one-way airline tickets to India for the boy's stepfather, Arshdeep, and his mother, Cindy Singh, and her six children.

The FBI has been working with international partners to locate and extradite the couple who are both currently charged with felony child abandonment and endangerment in the missing boy's case. As of this writing, police have not said if the couple has been located.

In April, cadaver dogs assisting investigators at the child's home on Wisteria Drive "alerted" to a discarded rug and topsoil underneath a recently poured porch, indicating human remains had been present at some time in the past, however, no physical evidence was found that could be tested and identified.

Investigators said in the spring they believed Noel was deceased after finding no evidence to support claims or rumors that he was either living with family members abroad or had been sold to a woman outside of a local grocery store.

Dozens of search and rescue volunteers scoured hundreds of acres near the boy's home for clues in the spring but no significant finding was announced by police.

According to family members, Noel appeared malnourished and unhealthy the last time they saw him alive in October 2022.