Euless Teacher Accused of Indecency With a Child in 2005

A music teacher at South Euless Elementary has been accused of indecency with a child while previously employed at the Grapevine Faith Christian School.

Jeffrey Brooks, 55, was accused of sexual contact with a child by the victim, who is now in her 20s. The abuse is alleged to have taken place at Grapevine Faith Christian School in 2005 when the girl was 8 years old.

Police said the woman came forward in late 2019 after learning Brooks was employed as a music teacher at South Euless Elementary.

An arrest warrant was issued and Brooks surrendered to police on Tuesday. He was released after posting $25,000 bond.

The Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District said after learning of the accusation they immediately placed Brooks on administrative leave and that they will make a final determination about his employment when the investigation is completed. Meanwhile, the district will continue to cooperate with appropriate agencies as they investigate the matter.

HEB ISD officials said Brooks passed an extensive background check 14 years ago when he was hired by the district and that they also reviewed his State Board of Educator Certification status and references.

No other allegations have been made against Brooks, including within the HEB ISD, however anyone who believes their child could be a victim should contact the Grapevine Police Department non-emergency line at 817-410-8127, or their local police.