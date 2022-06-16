Euless Police Seize Video of Dangerous Street ‘Takeover'

Euless police are investigating a dangerous street “takeover” in which young drivers burned rubber, did donuts and spun out of control within feet of a crowd of spectators -- and officers seized video from one of the participants.

It happened about 2:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of North Main Street and Midway Drive.

"You can see the dangerous side of that and the potential for what could happen,” Euless police Sgt. Scott Peterson said. “Innocent people who could be injured or killed is something we can't stand for at all."

When officers arrived, they say someone started shooting off bottle rockets.

One officer was hit in the head but wasn't seriously injured.

Similar street takeovers have taken place in other cities but police say this is the first time in Euless.

They don't want a repeat performance.

"We will do what we can to seek justice and make these people answer to what's going on,” Peterson said.

Officers were able to arrest one 17-year-old. They seized his cellphone which contained video of the stunt.

Investigators say they'll use it to try to identify those involved.

"Just watching the video of what happened I was just in shock and awe that this is going on in Euless,” Peterson said.

Other cities like Dallas and Fort Worth have toughened the law, allowing for participants' cars to be seized.

At a “takeover” event in Fort Worth last year, police made 55 arrests and towed 30 cars.