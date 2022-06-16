Euless

Euless Police Seize Video of Dangerous Street ‘Takeover'

Detectives plan to use video and other evidence to arrest those involved

By Scott Gordon

Euless police are investigating a dangerous street “takeover” in which young drivers burned rubber, did donuts and spun out of control within feet of a crowd of spectators -- and officers seized video from one of the participants.

It happened about 2:15 a.m. Monday at the intersection of North Main Street and Midway Drive.

"You can see the dangerous side of that and the potential for what could happen,” Euless police Sgt. Scott Peterson said. “Innocent people who could be injured or killed is something we can't stand for at all."

When officers arrived, they say someone started shooting off bottle rockets.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

One officer was hit in the head but wasn't seriously injured.

Similar street takeovers have taken place in other cities but police say this is the first time in Euless.

They don't want a repeat performance.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

World Cup 18 mins ago

North Texas Secures World Cup Three Decades After it Last Played Host

Arlington 40 mins ago

Grand Jury Indicts Fired Arlington Officer on Murder Charge in 2021 Shooting

"We will do what we can to seek justice and make these people answer to what's going on,” Peterson said.

Officers were able to arrest one 17-year-old. They seized his cellphone which contained video of the stunt.

Investigators say they'll use it to try to identify those involved.

"Just watching the video of what happened I was just in shock and awe that this is going on in Euless,” Peterson said.

Other cities like Dallas and Fort Worth have toughened the law, allowing for participants' cars to be seized.

At a “takeover” event in Fort Worth last year, police made 55 arrests and towed 30 cars.

This article tagged under:

EulessTarrant Countystreet racingstreet stuntseuless pd
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us