Police in Euless charged a woman with attempted capital murder and injury to a child after witnesses said she allegedly tried to drown another woman's children at an apartment complex swimming pool last month.

Officers were called for a disturbance between two women at an apartment complex pool off State Highway 360 around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Witnesses told responding officers a woman, who was very intoxicated, had tried to drown a child and argued with the child's mother, according to Euless police. Police said Elizabeth Wolf, 42, was arrested for public intoxication as she tried to leave.

A 32-year-old woman who told police Wolf questioned where she was from and if the two children playing in the pool were hers -- she said after she answered Wolf tried to grab her 6-year-old son, but he got away with a scratch on his finger and as she was helping her son, Wolf grabbed her 3-year-old daughter and forced her underwater.

The mother told police she was able to pull her daughter, who was yelling for help and coughing up water, from the pool. Euless medics evaluated both children on the scene and released them.

The mother of the two children told officers Wolf made racial statements about her not being an American, police also took statements from witnesses at the scene.

Euless police said Wolf was charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child. The cases were accepted by the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.

CAIR-TEXAS CALLS FOR INCIDENT TO BE PROSECUTED AS A HATE CRIME

The Texas chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Texas) will hold a news conference Saturday calling on state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate the incident in Euless as a hate crime.

CAIR-Texas said the mother of the children was wearing a hijab at the time and that Wolf snatched the Islamic head scarf off her head and tried to beat her with it as she tried to save her daughter.

"We are seeing a new level of bigotry here where a person deeply believes they get to decide, based on religion, spoken language, and country of origin, whose kids deserve to stay alive and whose don’t," said CAIR-Austin Operations Manager, Shaimaa Zayan in a news release. "I was devastated to know that the attacker got a bail bond out of jail the next day after the arrest. We ask for hate-crime probe, a higher bail bond, and an open conversation with officials to address this alarming increase in Islamophobia, anti-Arab, and anti-Palestinian sentiment."

The mother said in a statement released by CAIR that her daughter is traumatized. "We are American citizens, originally from Palestine, and I don’t know where to go to feel safe with my kids," she said.