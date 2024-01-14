ERCOT renews call for conservation for Tuesday, record winter demand set Monday

ERCOT has again renewed a call for Texans to reduce their electricity use, if it is safe to do so, due to freezing temperatures, high demand, and low reserves, asking for conservation on Tuesday morning.

On Monday morning, about two hours after their last call for conservation expired, ERCOT says Texans will need to curb their power use on Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

ERCOT issued their first request for conservation on Sunday for early Monday, Jan. 15, from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. From 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Monday, a new unofficial winter demand record was set with 75,559 MW. During the next hour, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., that record was toppled with 75,988 MW of demand.

Though a new usage record was set during the conservation window, ERCOT said they avoided emergency operations thanks to the conservation efforts by Texas residents and businesses, combined with additional grid reliability tools.

The conservation request for both Monday and Tuesday was due to freezing temperatures from an Arctic blast that dropped temperatures to around 11 degrees overnight, very high electricity demand, and unseasonably low wind.

During the conservation window, ERCOT also asked all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

ERCOT is expecting similar conditions on Wednesday, Jan. 17, and said it will continue to closely monitor conditions and keep the public informed through its communication channels.

The agency also said the request for conservation did not indicate it was experiencing emergency conditions. If anyone is currently experiencing an outage, ERCOT said it is local and unrelated to overall grid reliability.

Why the Request to Reduce Usage?

Weather. Most of Texas is seeing extremely cold temperatures for an extended period of time.

Most of Texas is seeing extremely cold temperatures for an extended period of time. Demand. Texas is experiencing record-breaking demand due to the cold weather.

Texas is experiencing record-breaking demand due to the cold weather. Solar. Solar generation isn't available in the early morning hours, which is a peak demand time during winter, and slowly ramps up as the sun rises.

Solar generation isn't available in the early morning hours, which is a peak demand time during winter, and slowly ramps up as the sun rises. Wind. Wind generation is forecasted to be lower than seasonally expected in the early morning hours.

Peak Demand

In 2023, January peak demand reached 65,632 MW, with the current all-time peak demand record of 85,508 MW set on August 10, 2023. The all-time winter peak demand record of 74,525 MW was set on Dec. 23, 2022, in the 7-8 a.m. hour during Winter Storm Elliott.

Consumer Assistance

Public Utility Commission of Texas Hotline: 1-888-782-8477

Stay Updated

Sign up for TXANS notifications on the TXANS webpage.

Download the ERCOT Mobile App for additional notifications: iOS | Android.