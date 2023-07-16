ERCOT issues Weather Watch as forecast anticipates extreme, high temperatures

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is issuing another Weather Watch Sunday that is expected to last through Tuesday, July 18 due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

ERCOT said grid conditions were expected to be normal during the Weather Watch. However, it also said it would continue to monitor conditions closely and deploy all available tools to manage the grid.

On Thursday, ERCOT said it set a new unofficial July and all-time peak demand record of 81,406 MW. However, its 6-day Supply and Demand dashboard has shown the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record next week.

“There is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand. Last year, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever,” ERCOT said.

ERCOT issued its first weather watch in June. The advisories are part of a new communications tool that the agency launched in an “ongoing effort to be more open and transparent.”

In May, ERCOT announced the launch of the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) which includes two alerts, the ERCOT Weather Watch and a Voluntary Conservation Notice where Texans will be asked to voluntarily reduce usage during peak times -- if it is safe to do so.

TXANS Update—July 16, 2023: An ERCOT Weather Watch goes into effect today through July 18 due to forecasted higher temps, higher electrical demand & the potential for lower reserves. Grid conditions are expected to be normal. Sign up for #TXANS emails: https://t.co/oCgHqn7lx1 — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) July 16, 2023

At this time, there has been no Voluntary Conservation Notice issued.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS

With heat like this, you'll want to take precautions and be prepared.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors to ensure they stay cool.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles. According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees.

A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 911. The CDC has more here on heat-related illnesses.

Take care of your pets by providing fresh, cool water and shade. Also, pets should not be left outside and unattended for too long. It's too hot and they need to be brought inside.