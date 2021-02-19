Employees, Guest Families at Ronald McDonald House Dallas Team Up to Clean Flood

Families staying in a Ronald McDonald House have a lot on their plate.

Add frigid temperatures, take away water and electricity, and you have a beyond stressful living situation for families already baring the weight of having a child in the hospital

Prolonged freezing temperatures and the mayhem that comes along with it didn't spare Ronald McDonald House Dallas, and when indoor sprinkler pipes burst and soaked the lobby, staff and guest families jumped into action.

After rushing to turn off the water, several guest families and employees got to work with mops, brooms and towels sweeping water of of the building's lobby.

Footage of the cleanup effort shared by RMHD shows the "best of humanity - families coming together to help when challenges arise," a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said impacted guest families were relocated to warm and dry living quarters.

The Ronald McDonald House supports families of hospitalized children, giving them a place to lodge or rest, allowing them to cut travel time and stress while their child is being treated in the hospital.