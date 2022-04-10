Employee Injured, Four Guests Taken to Hospital After Electrical Malfunction at Six Flags Over Texas

One employee is injured and four guests have requested transportation to a local hospital out of an abundance of caution after an electrical malfunction at Six Flags Over Texas.

The malfunction occurred inside the rollercoaster ride, MR. FREEZE: Reverse Blast shortly after 6:30 p.m. when smoke was reported coming from inside the building. Both the parks safety team and Arlington Fire Department responded to the scene.

All guests and team members safely exited the ride station within minutes though one employee remains treated for the aforementioned minor injury and the guests were treated out of an abundance of caution.

Initial findings show that the cause of the smoke was an electrical malfunction.

