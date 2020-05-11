Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Move to Texas or Nevada, Dallas Officials Respond

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk announced Saturday that the car manufacturer's headquarters will move to Texas or Nevada "immediately."

Musk's announcement came after statewide restrictions in California forced Tesla factories to stay closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

Dallas officials responded to Musk's tweets over the weekend, saying that Dallas would be the perfect spot for the car manufacturer's headquarters.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins made a play for Tesla, saying that Dallas is the fastest growing metropolitan area in the country and is ranked first in job creation. Jenkins also said he knew the perfect spot for the Tesla headquarters in South Dallas.

Dallas is the fastest growing metro area in the US.We are also #1 in job creation.

Say hi to @rohanspatel for me. Did I mention I own a Tesla and know an awesome spot for you in South Dallas?😀 pic.twitter.com/scl4XoGtXK — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) May 10, 2020

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson also replied to Musk's tweet, saying that Dallas will be the first major city in Texas to rebound from the COVID-19 outbreak. Like Jenkins, Johnson also suggested that Musk move the Tesla headquarters to South Dallas.