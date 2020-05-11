Dallas

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Move to Texas or Nevada, Dallas Officials Respond

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that could be moving to Texas after restrictions in California forced factories to stay closed

By Hannah Jones

Getty Images

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk announced Saturday that the car manufacturer's headquarters will move to Texas or Nevada "immediately."

Musk's announcement came after statewide restrictions in California forced Tesla factories to stay closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dallas officials responded to Musk's tweets over the weekend, saying that Dallas would be the perfect spot for the car manufacturer's headquarters.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins made a play for Tesla, saying that Dallas is the fastest growing metropolitan area in the country and is ranked first in job creation. Jenkins also said he knew the perfect spot for the Tesla headquarters in South Dallas.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson also replied to Musk's tweet, saying that Dallas will be the first major city in Texas to rebound from the COVID-19 outbreak. Like Jenkins, Johnson also suggested that Musk move the Tesla headquarters to South Dallas.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us