Frisco City Council

Early Voting Begins in Frisco City Council Special Election

Election Day to fill the vacated seat is Jan. 29

city-of-frisco-texas-logo
City of Frisco

Early voting for a special election to fill a vacated seat on the Frisco City Council begins Wednesday.

The election is being held to fill Place 5, left vacant by Dan Stricklin who left the seat to run for Denton County Commissioner Precinct 2.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Sai Krishna, Laura Rummel, and Tracie Shipman are all running for the seat. The winning candidate will complete the remainder of the term, which expires in May 2023.

Early voting runs from Jan. 12 through Jan. 25. The election is being held Saturday, Jan. 29.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

covid-19 tests Dec 22, 2021

Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 In North Texas

covid-19 testing 40 mins ago

Tarrant County DA Warns of Fake Pop-Up COVID Testing Sites

Early voting for this special election is not to be confused with the upcoming March 1 primary. The deadline to register to vote in the primary is Jan. 31 and early voting runs Feb. 14-25.

This article tagged under:

Frisco City CouncilFriscospecial election
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us