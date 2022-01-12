Early Voting Begins in Frisco City Council Special Election

Early voting for a special election to fill a vacated seat on the Frisco City Council begins Wednesday.

The election is being held to fill Place 5, left vacant by Dan Stricklin who left the seat to run for Denton County Commissioner Precinct 2.

Sai Krishna, Laura Rummel, and Tracie Shipman are all running for the seat. The winning candidate will complete the remainder of the term, which expires in May 2023.

Early voting runs from Jan. 12 through Jan. 25. The election is being held Saturday, Jan. 29.

Early voting for this special election is not to be confused with the upcoming March 1 primary. The deadline to register to vote in the primary is Jan. 31 and early voting runs Feb. 14-25.