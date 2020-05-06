Dunkin’ Donuts Locations in Dallas Offer Free Coffee and Donuts for Healthcare Workers

Dunkin’ Donuts franchises, restaurant team members, and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation are working together to thank healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.

On Wednesday, National Nurses Day, Dunkin' Donuts will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut to healthcare workers.

This gesture is the brand's way of showing its appreciation and support for healthcare professionals' tireless efforts amid the global health crisis.

All healthcare workers who visit participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide can get a free coffee and donut while supplies last.

The offer is not valid on mobile orders and excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew.