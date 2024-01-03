Duncanville ISD students required to wear clear book bags for new year

The Duncanville Independent School District has implemented a new policy regarding the types of bags allowed on campus, affecting the backpacks students are allowed to bring to class.

The school district's new policy, effective Jan. 8, mandates clear and transparent backpacks for elementary, middle, and high school students as an added security measure.

🎉 HAPPY NEW YEAR! With a new year comes our new clear backpack guidelines.



Beginning January 8, 2024, all students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade will be REQUIRED to carry a clear backpack as an added layer of security.



"Panther safety is our #1 priority, and we are dedicated to providing a safe, secure learning environment for all students and staff," Duncanville ISD said on its website.

The school district has specified that backpacks, purses, or totes must have a clear view on all sides so that personnel can quickly view their contents. However, students are allowed to carry a small non-clear bag to hold personal items such as money, cell phones, and hygiene products.

Duncanville ISD said it started giving out free clear book bags to students on Dec. 1, 2023.