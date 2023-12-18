Drone show breaks two Guinness World Records in North Richland Hills

Sky Elements Drones broke the Guinness World Record for "Largest Fictional Character made with multi-rotors or drones” and “Largest Aerial Image made with multi-rotors or drones" on Sunday.
The event launched 1,499 drones from Birdville FACC's football stadium to create a 700-foot tall show that was the largest and tallest drone show ever witnessed in Texas.
Sky Elements Drone has previously won three Guinness World Records for their drone shows.
