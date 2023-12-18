guinness world records

Drone show breaks two Guinness World Records in North Richland Hills

Sky Elements Drones has won several Guinness World Records with their drone shows

By Lucy Ladis

Sky Elements Drones

Sky Elements Drones broke the Guinness World Record for "Largest Fictional Character made with multi-rotors or drones” and “Largest Aerial Image made with multi-rotors or drones" on Sunday.

The event launched 1,499 drones from Birdville FACC's football stadium to create a 700-foot tall show that was the largest and tallest drone show ever witnessed in Texas.

Sky Elements Drone has previously won three Guinness World Records for their drone shows.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This article tagged under:

guinness world recordsdrones
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us