Dallas

Driver trying to elude police dies after being thrown from a stolen car during a chase

Man driving stolen car collides with a city marshal, another driver near Buckner and Elam

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

A driver trying to escape Dallas Police in a stolen vehicle Thursday morning was killed in a crash, police say.

According to police, at about 10:45 a.m. officers spotted a stolen vehicle in a parking lot along the 1200 block of South Buckner Boulevard, near the intersection with Lake June Road.

Officers walked toward the car to attempt to stop the driver and as they were approaching they said the man backed up and rammed their marked patrol car.

The man then sped off and was pursued by Dallas Police.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

As he drove southbound along Buckner the driver of the stolen vehicle collided with an uninvolved city marshal's vehicle and another driver in the 10900 block of Elam.

Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.

According to police, neither of the drivers hit by the man was injured and there were no other injuries reported in connection with the pursuit and crash.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Narcan 4 hours ago

UNT Health Science Center to host opioid awareness, Narcan training event

Dallas 4 hours ago

Dallas Police ask for help identifying a homicide victim whose body was found along Scyene Road

The man's identity has not yet been confirmed and is expected to be released only after his family has been notified of his death.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PoliceDallas County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us