Driver hospitalized after crashing into Irving Applebee's

A driver is hospitalized after crashing into an Irving Applebee's Friday afternoon.

Irving Police told NBC 5 they received 911 calls at about 3 p.m. reporting someone had driven into a building on the 1900 block of North Belt Line Road.

Officers arrived to find an older driver in and out of consciousness and in need of medical attention. The driver was hosptalized in an unknown condition.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed a small sedan stopped on a sidewalk with the front end having pushed a wall into the dining room.

Police said there wasn't anyone sitting in the section where the car collided with the wall and no one inside the restaurant was injured.

There were no parking spaces immediately adjacent to the building where the crash occurred.