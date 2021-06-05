Dallas

Driver Facing Intoxication Manslaughter Charge After Hitting Pedestrian in Northwest Dallas

Shortly after 9 p.m., a man lost control of his Kia Sorento in the westbound lanes of Northwest Highway, near Community Drive, and hit the pedestrian who had been sitting on the median, police said.

A pedestrian was killed by a suspected drunken driver Friday night who lost control of his vehicle in northwest Dallas, police say.

The Kia then hit a box truck that was stopped at the light, police said.

The pedestrian's identity has not been released.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter. His name will be released after he is booked into the Dallas County jail, police said.

