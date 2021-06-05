Driver Facing Intoxication Manslaughter Charge After Hitting Pedestrian in Northwest Dallas

A pedestrian was killed by a suspected drunken driver Friday night who lost control of his vehicle in northwest Dallas, police say.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a man lost control of his Kia Sorento in the westbound lanes of Northwest Highway, near Community Drive, and hit the pedestrian who had been sitting on the median, police said.

The Kia then hit a box truck that was stopped at the light, police said.

The pedestrian's identity has not been released.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter. His name will be released after he is booked into the Dallas County jail, police said.