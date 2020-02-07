Kaufman County

Driver Dead After Crashing Truck into Kaufman County Home

The driver of a Dodge 1500 is dead after losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a residence in Kaufman County

By Hannah Jones

One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in Kaufman County Friday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers were dispatched to 6908 West US 175 near County Road 4104 at about 5:45 a.m.

Officials said the preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a Dodge 1500 lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a residence while traveling west on US 175.

The driver died at the scene, officials said. No one inside the house was injured.

Officials have not yet determined why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

According to officials, the crash is under investigation.

