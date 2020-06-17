Driver Charged in Deadly Crash on US 380 in Frisco

A woman is dead and a man is accused of drunken driving after a single-vehicle crash in Frisco early Wednesday morning, police. say.

According to police, it happened about 3 a.m. along the 5500 block of U.S. 380, just east of Legacy Drive. Early stages of the investigation indicate the driver of a BMW sedan was speeding eastbound on 380 when he lost control of the vehicle. The sedan flipped multiple times, ejecting the woman in the passenger seat.

The woman, who hasn't been identified, was taken to a hospital where she later died, police said.

The driver was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter after being treated and released from the hospital, police said. Police did not describe the driver's relation to the woman who died, noting their names will be released once her family is notified of her death.

Anyone with information that can help with the ongoing investigation into the crash is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. Anonymous tips can be texted with FRISCOPD to 847411.