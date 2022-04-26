Driver Arrested After Fatal Fiery Weekend Crash

A Dallas man is in custody and facing a charge of accident involving death in a fatal crash that killed one unidentified person over the weekend.

Officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 23-year-old Luis Parra after an investigation into a deadly crash that occurred early Saturday morning, April 23.

According to a witness, the drivers of an SUV and a sedan were exiting southbound Interstate 35E at Walton Walker at about 3:30 a.m. when the driver of the sedan, which was in the right lane, cut in front of the SUV in the left lane to stay on the southbound interstate.

The sedan struck the SUV, which was redirected head-on into a metal guardrail. As the driver of the sedan continued southbound on I-35E, the SUV burst into flames.

The witness followed the sedan long enough to get an accurate description of the vehicle and the license plate before turning around and going back to the scene of the crash. It was there that the witness met the police and gave them the information about the other vehicle.

Though investigators have obtained the registration of the SUV that caught fire, the driver's identity has not yet been confirmed. Once family members have been notified the driver's name will be released.

Two days later, on April 25, investigators with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department Vehicle Crimes Unit were able to track down the sedan, a red 2015 Nissan Altima, and arrest the vehicle's driver. Parra is facing a charge of accident involving death, a second-degree felony. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

In an interview with investigators, Parra said he was headed home from Bucks Wild when he was involved in the crash. He said didn't stop because he wasn't sure of the damage done to his vehicle and because he was scared to call for help because he had a case pending. According to the arrest affidavit, Parra had a prior arrest for DWI in August 2021.