DPS Expanding Hours at Select Driver License Offices

The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering extended office hours at participating driver license offices across the state, beginning in 2021. Starting Jan. 4, office hours at the designated offices will be expanded to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Current business hours at those offices are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Customers can begin making appointments for these new time slots immediately.

The longer office hours are an initiative to help customers still needing services due to the COVID-19 DL office closures in 2020. The offices were selected based on the volume of customer transactions.

DPS also implemented Saturday hours to help address this issue, and appointments are still available at many offices on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 of this year for renewals, replacements and election identification certificates. Customers whose licenses expired while offices were closed should make an appointment as soon as possible, according to DPS.

