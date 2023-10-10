Domestic disturbance call leads to fatal deputy-involved shooting in Wise County

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Wise County where an armed man was mortally wounded by gunfire Monday evening.

According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, emergency dispatchers received a call around 7:05 p.m. on Oct. 9, about a domestic disturbance on Honeysuckle Road near Paradise, about 50 minutes from Fort Worth.

Deputies said they knocked at the front door when they arrived at the scene, and 37-year-old Edward Lander cursed at them. WCSO said deputies heard a gunshot from inside the home, causing them to back off the porch.

After a Boyd Police Department officer arrived to assist Wise County deputies, authorities said they spotted Lander inside the home carrying a firearm.

According to the sheriff's office, Lander fired multiple shots at officers, and law enforcement returned fire. Shortly after the exchange, deputies entered the home and found Lander lying on the floor.

Authorities said they used life-saving measures until Lander was airlifted to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, where he died.

WCSO did not specify if Lander's injuries were self-inflicted or if deputies struck him. No officers were injured in the shooting.