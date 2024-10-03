Dogs and cats transported to Texas from Georgia after Hurricane Helene

Dozens of animals from a hard-hit area in Georgia by Helene are now in Texas to find forever homes.

The SPCA of Texas worked with the Humane Society of North Texas and Second Chance Farm to receive more than 60 dogs and cats from a partner agency in Georgia.

Wings of Rescue flew them to Fort Worth Meacham International Airport on Tuesday. The organization flies large-scale transports of animals from disaster-stricken areas or overcrowded shelters.

The pets will be placed in temporary housing until they can be adopted.