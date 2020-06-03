Dirk Nowitzki Helps Clean-Up Deep Ellum After George Floyd Protests

NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki helped clean and repair businesses in Deep Ellum Tuesday that were damaged during recent protests over the death of George Floyd.

Nowitzki, working with the Deep Ellum Foundation, joined head coach Rick Carlisle, other members of the organization and at least one Dallas police officer in cleaning up the damage left behind during recent protests.

In the video posted on Twitter, the 7-footer joked with a shorter Dallas police officer that he'd paint the tall spots and she'd paint the lower spots.

Taking action together to rebuild our community 🤝 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/D1kGS6lWPm — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 3, 2020

Later Tuesday, Nowitzki addressed the protests on Twitter saying, "My heart goes out to the Floyd family and all the families affected by racism and social injustice."

He went on to say, "I fear for my children's future. Families have felt this way for generations. We need change now!" while promising to lend his support.

Nowitzki has a history of philanthropy in the North Texas area. In 2001, he founded the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation. According to the Dallas Mavericks website, "At the heart of its mission is to the betterment of health and welfare of children and women."

Recently, the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation has donated meals to local families on Mother's Day and also donated over $100,000 to North Texas organizations to support those affected by COVID-19.

Later Wednesday, the Mavs posted a message from owner Mark Cuban offering support to the black community.