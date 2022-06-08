DFW Hospital Council President on COVID-19 Increase: ‘I Wouldn't Call it a Surge'

COVID-19 Cases in North Texas are slowly on the rise, but experts say we’ve got a way to go before we call it a surge.

It’s safe to say North Texans are not rushing for COVID tests or vaccines. But the reopening of a site at Ellis Davis Field in Dallas comes at a time when the region is seeing a slight uptick in cases.

Stephen Love, President and CEO of the DFW Hospital Council, said COVID-19 hospitalizations currently sit at 273.

“Now that’s certainly not a surge, nothing like what we’ve had in the past,” Love said. “But we have noticed the case counts going up and little bit and hospitalizations this week gradually inching up.”

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

To put the number into perspective, those 273 patients make up just 2% of the region's bed capacity.

Love said 10% would be cause for concern. While we’re not there, he still urges people to be proactive.

“Last week we had more people to test positive than people who got vaccines in North Texas,” he said.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, some 78% of eligible Texans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks down those numbers further.

According to the CDC, in Dallas County, roughly 74% of eligible people over age 5 have received at least one dose. 64% are fully vaccinated. In Tarrant County, 69% got at least one shot and 61% are fully vaccinated. For Denton County, 74% of those eligible have one shot. 66% are fully vaccinated. And in Collin County, 82% have received at least one shot, and 72% are fully vaccinated.

As for positive cases, Love said home testing kits must also be considered.

“Thankfully they’re not sick enough to have to be hospitalized,” he said. “So, if anything we’re probably understating the positive cases.”

As we enter summer, the numbers will be monitored closely for any signs of a slight uptick becoming a bona fide surge.

The testing and vaccination site at Ellis Davis Field is open Tuesday – Saturday, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.