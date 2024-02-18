DFW Airport to receive $11 million for capital improvements thanks to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is expected to receive $11 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX, 32nd District).

Allred, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said the funding will go toward DFW Airport’s capital improvement program including reconstruction and modernization of airport restrooms.

The airports in Dallas and across Texas are an important factor for economic growth, Allred said of his support for the law.

Allred declared last year that DFW Airport would be receiving $35 million for infrastructure upgrades toward carbon-neutral energy.

“DFW Airport is undertaking a multi-billion-dollar capital improvement program that will bring new terminal spaces, improved roads, and many other enhancements to our facilities in the coming years,” DFW Airport Chief Executive Officer, Sean Donohue said.

Many DFW's public restrooms are being updated and improved as part of this work, and they are being provided cutting-edge off-site modular construction techniques that save money and time, and enhance the customer experience, Donohue added.

The Federal Airport Terminal Program grants totaling $91.5 million are being given to nine airports in Texas.

Overview of 2024 Texas Airport Terminal Program funding: