DFW Airport to receive $11 million for capital improvements thanks to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is expected to receive $11 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX, 32nd District).
Allred, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said the funding will go toward DFW Airport’s capital improvement program including reconstruction and modernization of airport restrooms.
The airports in Dallas and across Texas are an important factor for economic growth, Allred said of his support for the law.
Allred declared last year that DFW Airport would be receiving $35 million for infrastructure upgrades toward carbon-neutral energy.
“DFW Airport is undertaking a multi-billion-dollar capital improvement program that will bring new terminal spaces, improved roads, and many other enhancements to our facilities in the coming years,” DFW Airport Chief Executive Officer, Sean Donohue said.
Many DFW's public restrooms are being updated and improved as part of this work, and they are being provided cutting-edge off-site modular construction techniques that save money and time, and enhance the customer experience, Donohue added.
The Federal Airport Terminal Program grants totaling $91.5 million are being given to nine airports in Texas.
Overview of 2024 Texas Airport Terminal Program funding:
- Austin‐Bergstrom International Airport: $14,250,000 to fund the design of the airport’s new 20-gate midfield concourse B and related infrastructure. $25,260,000 to finance the addition of 13,000 square feet to the existing terminal's atrium by way of a concrete slab on the ticketing/concourse level. This will allow the terminal to handle a higher volume of passengers.
- DFW Airport: $11,000,000 to fund the reconstruction and modernization of at least 20 of the airport’s 34 existing restrooms.
- Valley International Airport: $4,500,000 to fund approximately 25% of the construction costs of a new sponsor-owned FAA Contract Tower, which has an identified line of sight impediment. The existing tower is not ADA-compliant and has structural integrity issues.
- George Bush Intercontinental Airport: $5,490,000 to fund the expansion, reconstruction, and modernization of at least 10 existing airside restroom facilities in Terminals A and D.
- Skylark Field Airport (Kileen): $1,500,000 to fund approximately 50% of the final phase of construction of eligible areas of the airport’s new terminal building.
- Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport: $5,700,000 to fund approximately 70% of the design and construction costs to replace and modernize the terminal building’s HVAC and associated systems including HVAC units, chillers, and related systems, and 11 air handling units.
- Midland International Air & Space Port: $2,800,000 to fund approximately 70% of the design for the replacement and modernization of the terminal building’s HVAC and related systems, restrooms, and passenger screening areas.
- Kelly Field Airport at Port San Antonio: $3,000,000 to fund approximately 10% of the construction of eligible areas of the airport’s new terminal building. This phase will focus on the foundation and exterior construction.
- San Antonio International Airport: $18,000,000 to fund the environmental review and partial design of a new terminal connector and associated enabling projects for the new Terminal C. The connector will provide access between the two existing terminals, enabling passengers to move between them without having to exit the secure area and re‐enter.