DFW Airport Starbucks Hosting Drive-Through Job Fair on Wednesday

A 'We're Hiring!' sign is posted at a Starbucks on August 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The U.S. economy added over 900,000 jobs in July, the biggest monthly gain since August of last year.
Global restauranteur HSMHost is holding a drive-thru job fair to fill 150 full-time and part-time positions for Starbucks at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DFW Airport Starbucks, located at 2350 Global Drive.

HSMHost said the positions offered will allow for career and advancement opportunities as well as a variety of associate benefits including a 401K plan, medical, dental, and vision insurances, vacation pay, sick pay, uniform, and a daily meal credit.

Pay varies by position and experience, HSMHost said.

According to HSMHost, interviews at the job fair will take place inside your vehicle.

Candidates should bring two forms of identification. The dress code is business casual.

To register for the drive-thru job fair, click here.

