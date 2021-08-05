DFW Airport

DFW Airport Plans to Build 9 New Gates and Renovate Terminals

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is planning to add nine new gates in terminals A and C.

According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, DFW Airport leaders are pushing forward with the plan in order to keep up with growing demand after delaying plans for a new terminal at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport's governing board is set to vote on $139 million to fund the projects on Thursday, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The plans would also include renovations to Terminal C, which has not been significantly refurbished since the 1970s.

The Dallas Morning News reported that DFW is also hoping to add new "piers" extending out from terminals A and C.

The total cost of renovations will cost more than $1.5 billion, roughly half what Terminal F was expected to cost, The Dallas Morning News reported.

