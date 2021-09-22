DFW Airport is Testing ‘Fast Passes' That Let You Jump to the Front of the TSA Security Line

The Transportation Security Administration checkpoint line isn’t like waiting to get on a popular ride at Disney World.

But officials at DFW International Airport are taking a tip from Mickey Mouse and company by letting passengers schedule appointments where they can skip the security check queues.

DFW Airport is experimenting with a “fast pass” for TSA security lines at one of its checkpoints. The trial run allows passengers to make an appointment online, meet a liaison at the checkpoint and then skip the line right up to the screening area.

