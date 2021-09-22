DFW Airport

DFW Airport is Testing ‘Fast Passes' That Let You Jump to the Front of the TSA Security Line

The free program will let passengers make an appointment and skip waiting in line, but they will still have to screen luggage and take off shoes, belts and jackets

By Kyle Arnold - The Dallas Morning News

Travelers make their way to a security checkpoint at DFW International Airport.
Elias Valverde II / DMN Staff Photographer

The Transportation Security Administration checkpoint line isn’t like waiting to get on a popular ride at Disney World.

But officials at DFW International Airport are taking a tip from Mickey Mouse and company by letting passengers schedule appointments where they can skip the security check queues.

DFW Airport is experimenting with a “fast pass” for TSA security lines at one of its checkpoints. The trial run allows passengers to make an appointment online, meet a liaison at the checkpoint and then skip the line right up to the screening area.

