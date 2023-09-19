DFW Airport contract workers protest for better wages and benefits

Contract workers at DFW Airport joined a nationwide demonstration Tuesday for better wages and benefits.

They want the federal government to make the improvements mandatory in action.

Around 100 workers marched to the Federal Aviation Administration regional flight control center near DFW Airport Tuesday to draw attention to their cause.

State Representative Victoria Neave Criado, a Dallas Democrat, joined the demonstration.

“We have a thriving economy. We want to ensure that every person, no matter what job you are working at the airport, that you deserve equal pay, you deserve a fair wage,” Criado said.

These were not airline employees or DFW Airport’s own employees, who do make higher wages with benefits like health insurance and sick time.

These people work for contractors hired by the airlines or the airport to do cleaning, some security, baggage handling and customer service tasks.

They want higher job standards required in the law reauthorizing the FAA that is due to be approved by Sept. 30.

They call their addition to that law, “Good Jobs for Good Airports.”

The protest leader was Service Employees International Union (SEIU)Texas President Elsa Flores.

“We are here because workers want to be part of the process, year after year, want to be included in the process. They want to be sure they get their bill passed,” Flores said. “Most of these workers, just so you know, they are immigrants, people of color, black and brown who have been left out year after year of benefits while the airlines continue to see record profits in this country.”

The same SEUI leader went to Dallas City Hall in March with a delegation of the DFW Airport contract workers seeking support.

“They want to see what you guys have been able to do to your direct employees happen for them too,” Flores said.

The City of Dallas already requires higher wages for contract workers at Dallas Love Field, much higher than what some DFW workers receive.

“We deeply, deeply support minimum wages, as is the policy of the City of Dallas,” Council Member Jaynie Shultz said.

Dallas City Council members generally supported the DFW worker goals that day but lacked the power to require it at DFW Airport.



Council Member Cara Mendelsohn urged the DFW workers to apply for higher-paying city jobs with benefits.

“HR is just around the corner. I encourage you to walk over. This is how the market works and frankly, if all of you leave, the new people will get paid more,” Mendelsohn said.

A mass exit of airport employees could force contractors to raise wages for replacements.

Airport employees who said they want to continue serving travelers said they need a living wage to keep doing it.

A DFW Airport spokesperson declined comment on the demonstrator requests saying it is a business issue for the contractors who hire the workers.