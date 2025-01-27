DFW Airport construction temporarily impacts exits from Terminal A and B

Those traveling to and from DFW Airport are asked to plan accordingly and arrive early, as construction will temporarily close some roads and reduce lanes.

In a news release, DFW Airport said construction work zones will impact southbound traffic overnight to midday, with a lane reduced on South International Parkway from Tuesday evening to Wednesday afternoon.

"During that time, customers are encouraged to arrive at DFW from the south. For other closures, detours will be in place to support traffic movement," said DFW Airport.

The construction is part of a bigger project to install structural beams for the future bridge access into Terminal B as they convert access to Terminals A, B, and C to right-hand exits.

"This grouping of closures has been strategically phased with project partners and airport stakeholders to take place during timeframes with the least impact to customers," said DFW Airport.

Terminal A South Exit Closed : Monday night, starting at 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. Tuesday, Terminal A South exit will be closed. The airport said all Terminal A customers will be detoured to the North Exit. Drivers can depart DFW via the North Exit Plaza or take the U-Turn to return to S. International Parkway.

: Monday night, starting at 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. Tuesday, Terminal A South exit will be closed. The airport said all Terminal A customers will be detoured to the North Exit. Drivers can depart DFW via the North Exit Plaza or take the U-Turn to return to S. International Parkway. Terminal B North Exit Closed : Starting Monday at 7 p.m. until Tuesday, Jan 28. at 7 a.m., Terminal B North Exit will be closed.

: Starting Monday at 7 p.m. until Tuesday, Jan 28. at 7 a.m., Terminal B North Exit will be closed. Terminal B South Exit Closed : Starting Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. until Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 5 a.m.

: Starting Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. until Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 5 a.m. Southbound International Parkway Lane Reduction: Starting Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. until Wednesday, Jan 29. at 1:00 p.m.

Read more about the closures and alternate routes here.