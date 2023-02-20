Despite Inflation, Quinceañeras are thriving in North Texas

Not even four-decade-high inflation is putting a dent in the cherished tradition of celebrating a girl’s 15th birthday with a lavish quinceañera that includes hundreds of guests, a multi-tier cake and a live music band.

Some families save for years and pay up to $25,000 for this celebration of a girl transitioning from childhood to adulthood.

The tradition seems to be going stronger out of the pandemic, quinceañera shops and planners said. All related businesses, from photography to dance halls and limousines services, are barely keeping up with demand.

César Alejandro Olmos, the owner of Something Different Events, a Fort Worth-based event planning business, said he’s almost fully booked for the year.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“With everything being expensive, [inflation] impacts us in the sense that we have to adapt to [limited] budgets and look for somewhat cheaper things so that we stay within the price range families are willing to pay,” Olmos said.

“But families do want to spend. They want fiesta!”

To read more, visit our partners at the Dallas Morning News.