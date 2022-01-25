Denton's Hunter Ranch Will Kick Off Later This Year With More Than 6,000 Homes

With record demand for North Texas housing, one of the area’s biggest community developers is gearing up for a huge new project in Denton County.

Hillwood Communities plans to kick off construction later this year on the 3,200-acre Hunter Ranch development on Interstate 35W.

With its plan for more than 6,000 houses, Hunter Ranch is the latest major project built by Hillwood Communities in the area north of Fort Worth.

